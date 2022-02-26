"He's just so dialled in, he's so focused" - Kamaru Usman picks Islam Makhachev to beat Bobby Green 

Kamaru Usman thinks Islam Makhachev's determination to become a champion will be key to his beating Bobby Green.

Makhachev and Green are edging closer to finally meeting inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 49. Both are coming off thrilling wins but they don't seem to share the same motivations heading into the fight.

The Dagestani fighter has always been about capturing the belt one day. The American, on the other hand, recently confessed that he considers entertaining his top priority in the sport.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently revealed he would like to root for Green. However, upon hearing Green's admission about entertainment, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has predicted a Makhachev victory.

In a recent appearance on ESPN MMA, Usman said:

“I would love to go with O.G. Bobby G [Green] but I have to say there’s something that he said earlier in the week is that he doesn’t necessarily care about winning, he doesn’t necessarily care about that, he wants to entertain. But then when you got a buzzsaw like Islam Makhachev in front of you who cares about being champion, who cares about that title, he’s just so dialed in, he’s just so focused, I think Islam will do what it takes to get the job done and getting the win.”

Watch Usman make his Makhachev vs. Green prediction below:

Islam Makhachev believes a win over Bobby Green will catapult him into title contention

Bobby Green is unranked and is serving as a replacement for No.3-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush. Nevertheless, Islam Makhachev, who has gone 9-0 in his past 9 fights, is still convinced beating 'King' will be his stepping stone to a title shot.

In an interview with ESPN MMA after their face-off, Makhachev said:

"I know this is going to be my 10-fight win streak and I really believe this is key for title fight."

Watch Makhachev's full interview below:

Makhachev's training partner and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov also sees the same thing for his compatriot. According to 'The Eagle', there's a good chance the title fight will come after the Green fight.

During an interview in a UFC Vegas 49 promo, Nurmagomedov said:

“I think this [Green fight] is like [a] big preparation before fight for the title."

Check out what Nurmagomedov had to say on Makhachev below:

Edited by John Cunningham