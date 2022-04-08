Kamaru Usman takes a dig at Conor McGregor with images of the Irishman being submitted across three weight classes

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor by sharing images of the MMA megastar getting submitted across three weight classes. McGregor's a combat sports legend, but akin to every other fighter, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion isn’t invincible.

He’s suffered six defeats in his professional MMA career thus far, four of which have come via submission. Needless to say, the UFC icon’s rivals have often highlighted his submission losses and insinuated that ‘Notorious’ is vulnerable in the grappling realm.

On that note, longtime rival Usman has now taken a shot at McGregor. He’s posted a tweet featuring a collage of three images from the submission defeats that McGregor has suffered in the featherweight (145-pound), lightweight (155-pound), and welterweight (170-pound) divisions.

The topmost image is from McGregor’s second-round submission (rear-naked choke) loss against Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout at UFC 196 in March 2016. The image below shows McGregor's fourth-round submission (neck crank) loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight title bout at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Meanwhile, the bottommost image comes from Conor McGregor’s first-round submission (arm-triangle choke) defeat against Joeseph Duffy in a lightweight bout at Cage Warriors 39: The Uprising in November 2010.

While the image suggests that the fight transpired at featherweight, the Duffy-McGregor matchup was in fact contested at lightweight. Usman attached a statement alongside the images that read as follows:

“I’ll just leave this here!!!”

Michael Bisping on a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight

McGregor suffered a leg injury in his most recent fight, a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier last July. ‘Notorious’ has been recovering and is expected to return this year, albeit to the welterweight division.

While McGregor’s been lobbying for a shot at Usman’s UFC welterweight title next, MMA legend Michael Bisping believes that it would be a bad move for ‘Notorious.’ Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping explained that Usman is a gigantic and strong welterweight who has a significant wrestling and cardio advantage over McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

Indicating that McGregor ought to steer clear of this matchup, ‘The Count’ said:

"So, Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman might happen. If it does happen, fair play to them both, I hope they both make a ton of money, but last time out Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw. It's as simple as that. Kamaru Usman will break Conor McGregor's jaw."

Usman himself is recovering from hand surgery and is expected to defend his welterweight belt in a rematch against Leon Edwards next. Meanwhile, McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed.

Edited by wkhuff20