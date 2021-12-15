"It would only take one arm to beat her" - Kayla Harrison believes she would make light work of Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison is pretty confident she'd be able to dispatch of Julianna Pena if the pair ever fought.

Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Julianna Pena shocked the mixed martial arts world by submitting Amanda Nunes to win the UFC women's bantamweight title.

It was the kind of achievement that few thought was possible heading into the weekend. As it turns out, all that mattered was the belief Julianna Pena had in herself.

After hearing about some remarks Julianna Pena made towards her, two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison gave her thoughts on how a showdown would go between herself and the new champ. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former judoka said:

“Be careful what you say [directed to recent trash talk by Julianna Pena]. I think it’s dumb, too, you know? She fights at 135, I fight, right now, at 155. So unless you’re willing to back it up, don’t say stuff like that. Don’t open that can of worms. Just don’t go there... Honestly like, I’d probably have to chop off my arm to make 135. 45 I could make but I’d have to chop off an arm to make 135 and I think it would only take me one arm to beat her, if she wants to talk that s***.”

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Kayla Harrison below:

Kayla Harrison has reportedly been in talks with the UFC over a move to the promotion, with the aim being for her to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's featherweight championship.

What did Julianna Pena say about Kayla Harrison?

In an interview of her own, Pena wasn't shy when talking down to Harrison and what she's achieved thus far. Speaking to MMA Junkie, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' said:

"I think that she [Kayla Harrison] is the lesser of the training partner for Amanda Nunes. So if that's the case and I just took out Amanda, I don't really know what kind of a position that would put her in. But she's been fighting in the B leagues, you know. And I'm fighting in the UFC, I'm fighting at the top of the division, I'm fighting in the biggest league of the sport, you know. So I don't really pay too much attention to what she's doing down there. But right now, if I'm going to talk about matchups, Amanda is the only matchup I think that makes sense for me and giving her that rematch."

Catch MMA Junkie's interview with Julianna Pena below:

As of this writing, it's not yet known whether or not Kayla Harrison will proceed with talks with the UFC, or perhaps pursue a move to Bellator MMA.

Edited by Harvey Leonard