Their narrative is not on his agenda - Kelvin Gastelum claims Joe Rogan's massive viewership is the reason behind recent controversy

Kelvin Gastelum has explained why he believes people want to "cancel" Joe Rogan in the wake of his latest controversy.

Over the course of the last few days, Spotify has been forced to remove 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience possibly due to the use of racial slurs. It comes after a compilation video of Rogan using the "N-word" went viral, prompting an apology from the man himself on social media.

Many have condemned his use of the language but others have jumped in his support - including Kelvin Gastelum.

"This is why they wanna cancel @joerogan They’re narrative is not on his agenda. I support Joe."

The evidence provided by Gastelum shows the ratings Rogan receives across Spotify and Nielsen records, although these have seemingly not been 100% verified.

Gastelum isn't the only fighter to get behind Rogan who, as we all know, has been an important member of the UFC family for many years now.

Either way, regardless of which side of the coin you fall on, this is an issue that isn't going away anytime soon.

What's next for Kelvin Gastelum?

The rollercoaster ride that has been the last few years of Kelvin Gastelum's career is about to continue as we gear up for UFC 273 on April 9. He'll be going head-to-head with Nassourdine Imavov in a bout that, in many ways, could determine his future in the UFC.

Gastelum has lost five of his last six outings. While he's only been finished by Jack Hermansson in that run, you could argue a resounding defeat here could signal the end of the road for his middleweight title quest.

Imavov, 25, holds an 11-3 record with recent wins over Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch getting him back on track following a disappointing decision defeat to Phil Hawes.

The problem with Gastelum isn't how talented he is, given how close he came to beating Israel Adesanya in their 2019 interim title fight. At the same time, the word "potential" can only get you so far.

