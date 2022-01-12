×
Kelvin Gastelum says he has signed the contract for his next fight

Kelvin Gastelum has confirmed that he has received and signed a bout agreement for 2022
Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 12, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Kelvin Gastelum has confirmed that he has received and signed a bout agreement as he prepares to kickstart his 2022 campaign.

While the UFC fighter may have once been viewed as a top contender at middleweight, things haven't gone quite so smoothly for Gastelum in his last few fights. It's been a long time since he's been looked upon as someone of danger at 185 pounds. This perhaps dates all the way back to his absolute classic against Israel Adesanya in 2019.

Alas, the start of a new year offers up a chance for him to start fresh, which is precisely what he wants to do in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

He's been on a mission for gold ever since joining the promotion. He'll hope to move one step closer towards achieving that in his first fight of 2022, which is seemingly right around the corner:

"Bout agreement signed and delivered today. This story is far from being done. #OnAmission4Gold"
The UFC and Dana White clearly still see something in Gastelum, as they have done ever since he won The Ultimate Fighter 17. However, he needs to start proving himself inside the octagon.

Who has Kelvin Gastelum fought recently?

After losing to Adesanya in April 2019, Kelvin Gastelum went on a run that can only be described as disastrous for his title prospects. He was beaten by Darren Till and Jack Hermansson before a win over Ian Heinisch at the start of 2021 left many hoping, and believing, that he could turn it all around.

Unfortunately, two tough tests against Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker were to come - both of which he lost via unanimous decision.

The fact that he's never been knocked out bodes well for his future but, at the age of 30, now is the time for him to start piecing it all together.

Kelvin Gastelum is as tough as they come but that isn't going to be enough for the UFC if a new crop of middleweight stars begin to rise up.

Edited by John Cunningham
