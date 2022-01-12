Michael Bisping claims documentary on his life slated to be released soon

Michael Bisping has said that a documentary about his life, based on stories from his book, could be released soon.

There are some incredible tales that have been told throughout the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Few are as remarkable as that of Michael Bisping. The UFC commentator began his journey all the way back in 2006 as part of the third season of The Ultimate Fighter.

From there, he put together a sensational UFC run that lasted over a decade - cementing his place in the history books as one of the most tenured competitors in the promotion.

Now, as he continues to enjoy life after fighting, Bisping has seemingly confirmed that both a documentary and a screen play are in the works. This follows the successful release of his book 'Quitters Never Win: My Life in UFC' in November 2019:

Doc coming out soon and screen play in the works :) cheers mate

While the torch has been passed to a new crop of stars from the British Isles, it's safe to say that Bisping's role in the growth of mixed martial arts in the UK is unforgettable.

When did Michael Bisping retire?

The greatest accomplishment of Michael Bisping's career came when he knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 to capture the UFC middleweight championship. Four months later, he beat Dan Henderson via unanimous decision at UFC 204, setting himself up for a blockbuster showdown with Georges St-Pierre the following year.

The place was Madison Square Garden and the event was UFC 217. Bisping was in fine form in the build-up to ensure as many people as possible would tune in to see the collision.

It was GSP who got the better of the fight as he submitted Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title and become a two-weight world champion.

Then, just three weeks later, Bisping lived up to his reputation of being one of the toughest men in the sport by taking a short-notice bout against Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai.

He was knocked out by Gastelum, which eventually led to his official retirement in May 2018.

