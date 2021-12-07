Kevin Holland pokes fun at Conor McGregor after the Irishman's latest physical transformation

Kevin Holland is never hesitant to post a joke or two on his social media accounts. That's the case even when his target is Conor McGregor, the biggest name in the sport of MMA.

In a hilarious Instagram post, Kevin Holland made light of Conor McGregor's recent physical transformation. The Irishman is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264 in July and has been training "like Rocky" for a big comeback.

Holland alluded to the fact that McGregor has put on a massive amount of weight following his injury. In the post, which showed a before and after comparison of McGregor, Holland wrote a caption that compared the Dublin native to former UFC star Vitor Belfort.

"Conor 'vitro Belfort' McGregor."

'Trailblazer' may have been attributing Conor McGregor's transformation to exogenous hormone usage. Belfort has been known to use testosterone replacement therapy in the past.

McGregor has not tested positive for any banned substances in the UFC. Although Holland’s joke may be seen as funny, it is not based on any evidence.

Holland's post comes at a time when McGregor's 2022 return to the octagon is being hotly discussed. The lightweight's new size may prove useful when he makes his comeback.

Conor McGregor has gained 35 pounds since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has packed on a serious amount of weight since his injury at UFC 264. In a recent Twitter post, 'The Notorious' megastar claimed to be 85 kg of mostly muscle and no fat.

The Irishman has packed on so much weight that his coach has talked about him returning to the UFC and fighting at middleweight. However, John Kavanagh already has some potential opponents lined up for the Irishman, none of whom fight at 185 pounds.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh mentioned names like Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker and the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier as potential foes for McGregor's return.

Watch John Kavanagh's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard