"It was an accident" - Kevin Holland reveals high school story of headbutting security guard and being sent to juvenile hall

Kevin Holland's recent co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker ended in an unfortunate manner. He was on the receiving end of an accidental headbutt from Kyle Daukaus.

The fight was ruled a no-contest and the two men verbally agreed to run the fight back in the near future. However, Kevin Holland later stated that he is no stranger to headbutts. Whilst this sounded cryptic at the time, Holland has since revealed that it was a reference to the first time he was sent to juvenile hall.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Holland went into further detail on the incident. He stated that he accidentally headbutted a security guard after being grabbed from behind.

"First time experiencing juvenile hall. I mean, it was an accident bro. He grabbed me from behind and when he grabbed me from behind I just chucked the head back, you know what I mean. So, yeah, I see what happens when you're on the worst end of it, f***ing sucks right... I was a bad kid bro. I was just doing too much at the time."

Kevin Holland reveals that his car was recently stolen

Kevin Holland's life has drastically changed since the days of being put in juvenile hall. However, he recently found himself on the receiving end of someone still on the path that he once walked.

Holland revealed that he had his car stolen several months ago. He added that he's been unable to reclaim it.

"It was on the side of the road bro. It broke down. I had an appointment to get to so in the midst of going to the appointment and going back to the car, it was gone. I called the insurance and told them to tow it but the insurance didn't move fast enough. Shame on you, shame on the insurance."

Catch Kevin Holland's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

