"To share the octagon with Donald Cerrone would be special"- Kevin Holland reveals who he wants to fight next

Kevin Holland has revealed that he wants to fight fan-favorite veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone next. Holland’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO win over Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone’s last fight was a first-round TKO loss against Alex Morono in a welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN 24 in May 2021. On that note, speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Holland stated:

“I don’t have my next fight yet. But, you know, everybody knows who I want to fight. But he has a fight with Joe Lauzon.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone will now face each other on May 7, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone will now face each other on May 7, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/qOLI5iI3xW

Helwani chimed in and indicated that Holland had previously asked for a fight against ’Cowboy'. When asked if he’s back to lobbying for the Cerrone matchup, Holland said:

“I’m back on that train. I’m not gonna lie to you. I try to be respectful because he’s OG. Like, I don’t wanna be that guy. But, I mean, I don’t care what people say. I mean, I’ve always been a fan of Donald Cerrone. To be able to share that octagon with Donald Cerrone before he retires, that’d be awesome. Like I said, I’m a good first fight, last fight, or any fight.”

Donald Cerrone is scheduled to fight Joe Lauzon in a lightweight (155-pound) bout that will take place at the UFC 274 event on May 7th. Holland insinuated that if the Cerrone-Lauzon matchup falls apart, he’d be willing to step in and fight Cerrone.

Furthermore, Holland, who currently competes in the welterweight (170-pound) division, suggested that Cerrone could fight him at welterweight and can drink beer and enjoy himself without worrying about cutting weight.

Watch Kevin Holland’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Kevin Holland on being a “company man” and potentially fighting at lightweight

In an interview with BT Sport earlier this month, Holland addressed his return to welterweight from the middleweight (185-pound) division. ‘Trailblazer’ opined that he feels good fighting at welterweight but won’t rule out a future move to lightweight either.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Wasted no time in the second round!



#UFC272 Kevin Holland was not worried, and wanted us all to knowWasted no time in the second round! Kevin Holland was not worried, and wanted us all to know 😂👍 Wasted no time in the second round!#UFC272 https://t.co/5Njd4DkmpT

Kevin Holland also highlighted that he’d be open to returning to middleweight as well. The 29-year-old takes pride in being a company man for the UFC and emphasized that he’d compete at whatever weight the UFC asked him to. Holland said:

“If they told me I had to cut off my leg and go even lower, I would cut off a leg and go even lower. If they told me I had to grab extra cojones and go higher, I’d grab extra cojones and go higher. It’s whatever they tell me to do, I like to believe I’m a company man."

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by wkhuff20