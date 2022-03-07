"Company Man" Kevin Holland ready to move down to even the lightweight division if the UFC tells him to

Kevin Holland would be more than happy to go even lower than welterweight if that's what the UFC suggests.

The long-time middleweight did not fail to deliver on his 170-pound debut at UFC 272 against Alex Oliveira this past weekend. 'Trailblazer' picked up a TKO victory over the veteran in less than two rounds and seemed very comfortable at the new weight.

After the fight, the 29-year-old said he feels good as a welterweight, but cannot guarantee that he'll stay there for good. According to Holland, he will literally do whatever the UFC tells him to, even if that means going lower than 170.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, 'Trailblazer' said:

“I feel good here, I like it here, I can’t tell you Imma stay here, you know what I mean? I’m whatever the UFC tells me to do, that’s what I’m going to do. So if they say I gotta stay at 170 pounds, I stay at 170 pounds. If they give me the opportunity to fight guys still at '85 [185 pounds], I would gladly still fight guys at '85. If they told me I had to cut off my leg and go even lower, I would cut off a leg and go even lower. If they told me I had to grab extra cojones and go higher, I’d grab extra cojones and go higher. It’s whatever they tell me to do, I like to believe I’m a company man."

Watch BT Sport's interview with Holland below:

"I would like to do five again" - Kevin Holland ready to run back 2020

Kevin Holland had an unbelievably active year in 2020. In a span of eight months, 'Trailblazer' fought five times in the UFC, winning every bout.

This year, the UFC fan favorite is looking to repeat or even better his 2020 run. For Holland, it will be "a bad year" if he only gets to fight three times in 2022.

"Honestly, I would like to do five again. That's my type of year, four [fights]. I can't see myself doing nothing less than three [fights]. [Three fights] To me is a bad year, four is a decent. Anything five and more is great year."

