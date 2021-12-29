"They feel like he can get bigger than Khabib" - Kevin Lee on why the UFC is promoting Khamzat Chimaev so heavily 

Kevin Lee believes the UFC is promoting Khamzat Chimaev to make up for the gap left by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent appearance on The Schmozone Podcast, Kevin Lee opened up on the aforementioned topic. 'The Motown Phenom' believes if Chimaev can get "bigger" than 'The Eagle', the UFC might be able to play with Nurmagomedov's ego.

Lee mentioned that despite the former UFC lightweight champion's humble demeanor, 'The Eagle' has an ego. Nurmagomedov retired from active competition at UFC 254 in 2020, following a win over Justin Gaethje.

"The Khamzat push is kind of to make up for the gap that Khabib had. I think if they can feel like he can get bigger than Khabib that they maybe able to kind of play with Khabib's ego a little bit. As humble as Khabib is, he's got an ego too so." - stated Kevin Lee.

Kevin Lee added that the UFC believes that if someone from Khabib Nurmagomedov's community was to be viewed as better than him then 'The Eagle' might make a comeback.

Lee also believes the UFC would greatly benefit from Nurmagomedov's return to active competition.

"I think if somebody is to be looked at as above him, in his community, then maybe he might make that comeback, and then they'll make a whole lot of money off of him." - said Kevin Lee.

Khamzat Chimaev has been unbeaten in the UFC so far

Khamzat Chimaev is unbeaten in his UFC career thus far. 'Borz' is 4-0 and his latest victory was against Li Jingliang, whom he dominated from start to finish. Chimaev's last UFC outing was at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

The fight was Khamzat Chimaev's first and only bout of 2021, as he made his return after a long battle with COVID-19 complications.

Khamzat Chimaev has been called out by fellow UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad in recent weeks. Muhammad was victorious over Stephen Thompson in his last fight and has made it clear that he wants to fight 'Borz' moving forward.

As of now, Chimaev's next opponent and return date are yet to be revealed.

