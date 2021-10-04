"I deserve some respect too" - Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out fans refusing to settle down at live Q&A session

Khabib Nurmagomedov took exception to fans being too rowdy during a recent live Q&A session.

'The Eagle' has been a busy man during his recent trip to the United Kingdom, from watching numerous football matches to having a great interaction with Georges St-Pierre and beyond. Many fans have come out in numbers to see Khabib Nurmagomedov and hear the man give out some words of wisdom as he continues to enjoy retirement.

However, during an appearance in Harrogate, things started to take a turn. Those in the audience weren’t listening to the request of Khabib and the presenter for them to sit down. Before it got too out of control, though, Nurmagomedov took the mic and signed off the show in style.

"Let me talk. Guys, I come from other part of world here to see you guys and you know, I think I deserve some respect too. Thank you. Around the world I have big, big support from my people who have same views like I have and I really believe here we have same views and please, take care of your kids. This is our future. This is most important. Thank you guys.”

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's response to the crowd in the video below:

A life lesson from Khabib Nurmagomedov

The masses will remember Khabib Nurmagomedov for his legendary mixed martial arts career. However, in addition to that, his character and morals will also stand tall as a big part of his legacy.

Outside of his rivalry with Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov has consistently had positive interactions with his opponents both in and outside of the UFC. We saw it against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and many others during his run.

Also Read

The former champion has always reiterated that this is how he was raised and he’s beginning to get that message out to others. Whether it be the supporters who were in attendance for the Q&A session or those that he’s helping to coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to paint a picture of positivity and mutual respect as the sport of MMA continues to grow.

Edited by Harvey Leonard