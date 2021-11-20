"He was the ambassador of the UFC" - Khabib Nurmagomedov details Georges St-Pierre's influence on MMA in Canada and around the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists that Georges St-Pierre was the ambassador of the UFC for around five to six years during his prime.

St-Pierre is a former welterweight and middleweight champion in the UFC and he holds a 26-2 record. Meanwhile, Khabib is the longest reigning lightweight titleholder in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Speaking to his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate and UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently, 'The Eagle' claimed that 'GSP' was the first well-rounded fighter in the UFC.

He also spoke about how St-Pierre beat fan favorite Ice Hockey player Sidney Crosby to win Sportsnet's Canadian Athlete of the Year award three years in a row, thereby creating an MMA revolution in Canada and later the entire world.

"I think he was the first fighter who become a well rounded fighter. He can strike, he can wrestle, he can take you down, he can hold you there, he can give you crazy ground and pound, he can do a lot of submission. He represents real mixed martial arts... And when Georges St-Pierre become (Canadian) athlete of the year, and he become I think three time. Hockey is huge in Canada and GSP beat him (Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby). He put MMA on next level, in Canada. All these years, like five to six years, he was the ambassador of the UFC around the world. It's my opinion," said Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov then picked his two favorite Georges St-Pierre bouts. He opened up about the time he spent watching 'GSP' fights together with his father.

"Matt Hughes and Matt Serra, this is two fights my favorite GSP fights. I think, my opinion it was GSP prime time, that time. I was watching with my father his fights. I think he was my father's favorite fighter. He all the time tell me look at how he uses his hips and elbows," he added.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov in conversation with 'DC' below:

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre hold several records in the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre are both part of the GOAT debate in mixed martial arts, alongside the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

Khabib is unbeaten in his 29-fight MMA career, while St-Pierre has the most takedowns in UFC history with 90.

World of MMA @CM_fights Conor McGregor officially won the 3rd round last night, snapping Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC streak of consecutive rounds won at 31 straight. Georges St-Pierre's UFC record of winning 33 straight rounds still stands. #UFC229 Conor McGregor officially won the 3rd round last night, snapping Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC streak of consecutive rounds won at 31 straight. Georges St-Pierre's UFC record of winning 33 straight rounds still stands. #UFC229 https://t.co/q8gYaDOgM8

The 40-year-old Canadian superstar has claimed the most consecutive rounds inside the octagon — 33 — while the Dagestani native is close behind having won 31.

Edited by Genci Papraniku