Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously corrects Cain Velasquez's push up form while training AKA members

Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously corrected Cain Velasquez’s push-up form while training the heavyweight MMA legend and other members at the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym.

Nurmagomedov’s longtime head coach, AKA founder Javier Mendez, recently posted an Instagram video of the friendly banter between ‘The Eagle’ and Velasquez. Mendez's statement in the post read as follows:

“@khabib_nurmagomedov is a drill instructor type Coach. Let’s go @officialcainvelasquez your doing it wrong let’s go @usman_nurmagomedov He say’s if you guys don’t like it Bye Bye go home #drillinstructor #toughcoaching @gorillafighting @gorillaenergy”

The video shows Khabib Nurmagomedov guiding several AKA members through an intense push-up session. Among the individuals partaking in the training session were ‘The Eagle’s’ cousin Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Hailed as one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, Cain Velasquez is a longtime AKA member who’s known for his legendary training sessions. Nevertheless, in an Instagram video posted by Mendez, Nurmagomedov seemingly suggested that Velasquez wasn’t displaying proper form during his push-up session.

Nurmagomedov indicated that Velasquez ought to maintain good push-up form. ‘The Eagle’ himself performed a few push-ups to help correct the retired heavyweight great. Velasquez obliged and corrected himself.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov and Mendez jestingly noted that Velasquez can’t afford to make such mistakes as he ought to set an example for others at the gym.

Watch the lighthearted interaction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez in the video below:

Deron Winn on his recent grappling session with ‘200-pound’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC middleweight Deron Winn recently took to Instagram to let fans in on a grappling session with longtime training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov. Winn alluded to Nurmagomedov having gained weight after his retirement. He also suggested that he was humbled by the experience of wrestling a 200-pound version of the former UFC lightweight (155-pound) champion. Winn stated:

"Grappled with 200 pound @khabib_nurmagomedov yesterday for 10 min straight and he put me through the ringer! [I’m 215/220 in this pic.] I was humbled in the sense that I was a step behind in some situations, but the competitiveness in me hasn’t stopped thinking about getting better and getting back in there to battle with my brother. Big summer ahead!"

Nurmagomedov’s final MMA fight was a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. ‘The Eagle’ retired with an impressive professional MMA record of 29 wins and 0 losses.

The Russian MMA icon currently helps train his teammates at AKA and in his native Dagestan. He’s also a successful MMA promoter who owns the Eagle FC organization.

