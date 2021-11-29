"I wanna save my hair" - Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously jokes that he doesn't want to go bald like Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov has jokingly commented that he hopes that running his own MMA promotion will not result in him losing his hair like Dana White has.

Since retiring from MMA in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov has primarily been focusing on his role as a coach. He can often be seen in the corners of many Dagestani fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov.

He has also ventured into the world of fight promotion. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Khabib announced that the Eagle Fighting Championship will be making its U.S. debut in 2022.

When asked if he will be playing a similar role to Dana White in the fighter face-offs, the former UFC lightweight champion jokingly replied:

"Maybe, Maybe. But I don't wanna be like Dana. First of all, I have hair on my head, you know, first of all. And I watch, I see Dana's photo when he's just beginning with UFC and right now you can see he don't have hair on his head. I don't wanna become like Dana... I wanna save my hair."

You can check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

The legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's 29-fight career will go down as one of the most dominant runs in MMA and UFC history. 'The Eagle' overcame every opponent that stepped into the octagon with him and, more often than not, completely dominated them from start to finish.

The former champion holds wins over several notable names who are still in contention for the UFC lightweight title today. That includes Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Rafael dos Anjos and, of course, Conor McGregor.

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje

His fights were not all flawless, with the exceptionally close decision victory against Gleison Tibau particularly notable. However, for the most part, Khabib Nurmagomedov routinely mauled his opponents with his relentless pressure and high-level sambo skills.

Whilst he may not be given the 'greatest of all time' moniker over the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Jon Jones, he is surely the lightweight division's GOAT.

