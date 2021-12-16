"I'm gonna sign Dustin Poirier at Eagle FC" - Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly says he intends on signing 'The Diamond' to his MMA promotion

Dustin Poirier is scrambling to figure out his next move after losing to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Fortunately for 'The Diamond', Khabib Nurmagomedov will welcome him with open arms to Eagle FC's 165-pound division.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Not sure whats next.. Not sure whats next..

During an interview with ESPN MMA, ‘The Eagle’ was asked his opinion on what Dustin Poirier should do after his recent loss. The retired Dagestani jokingly extended an offer to Poirier, asking him to fight for his promotion.

"Dustin, call me, I'm going to sign Dustin Poirier to Eagle FC at 165 pounds... he can fight at 170. It's really hard to make 155. Of course, he always make. But it is going to be good for him at 165. If UFC release him, Khabib [is] here always with Eagle FC. We're going to sign him and we can make some charity stuff together. Let's go Dustin, just call me, you know my manager's number."

Watch ESPN MMA's interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

"If he wants to fight, that gets me excited"- Dustin Poirier identifies Nate Diaz as a potential next opponent

Dustin Poirier has been knocked out of the title picture at 155 pounds after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Given his disappointment and lack of motivation following the defeat, ‘The Diamond’ suggested that no fight intrigues him. That is, except for a clash against one man, Nate Diaz.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier confirmed his interest in facing old foe Diaz, who he was initially set to challenge at UFC 230 in 2018.

"When I've been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited. Unless Nate Diaz wants to fight. If he wants to fight, that gets me excited."

Catch Dustin Poirier's interview on The MMA Hour below:

Nate Diaz wasted no time and responded to Poirier's challenge on Twitter. The Stockton native exclaimed that he would face off against the recently defeated title challenger next month.

"I'll fight Dp in January don't be a scared lil b*tch this time or never."

Also Read Article Continues below

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never https://t.co/w5ly9o3m6y

Edited by Harvey Leonard