"People are going to understand who is who" - Khabib Nurmagomedov puts other MMA promotions on notice as he vows to make Eagle FC the best in the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he wants to eventually overtake the UFC and become the best promoter in the world.

He may no longer be an active member of the roster, but Khabib Nurmagomedov still casts a large shadow over the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His work outside of the octagon is rapidly becoming a big part of his legacy, even though his 29-0 unbeaten run in the sport will never be forgotten.

The lightweight division has moved on without him. Even so, Khabib has continued his association with MMA by becoming a promoter for Eagle FC.

After Eagle FC's debut event in the United States went well, it would appear as if they are planning on expanding further into the market in the time to come.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov spoke candidly about where he wants to see them end up.

"Right now, I feel I am on the right way and I have so much ahead. Every day a lot of good fighters contact me and I'm very excited about Eagle FC and what is going on now. I really want to see what happens next February. I just want to see what happens after one year and where we are going to be, I'm very excited about this," he said.

Nurmagomedov added:

"I just want to become the best. I'm not here to become number three or number two. I'm here to become the best promoter in the world. And we have developed a new system. We're going to change a couple of things, not a lot and after a couple of years I think people are going to understand who is who."

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to compete for Eagle FC?

If Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't going to come back to fight for the UFC, the only other place he'd likely entertain a return would be Eagle FC - unless he's offered a lot of money to enter pro boxing.

Jake Paul recently suggested that he would come to Eagle FC, but only if he was able to get in there against Nurmagomedov. Many would say Paul is unwise to make a statement like that, with Khabib now being included in the GOAT conversation by experts and fans alike.

So, for now, Nurmagomedov's retirement-following victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 seems to well and truly represent the end of the road for him.

