Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov relishes smell of UFC gloves while preparing Islam Makhachev for Bobby Green fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov savored the surreal moment of wearing a pair of UFC gloves once again during a training session with Islam Makhachev.

It has been almost two years since Nurmagomedov last fought in the UFC. Since retiring from the sport, 'The Eagle' has committed himself to running his own promotion, Eagle FC and honing future MMA stars. One of them is UFC lightweight contender Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov was actively involved in Makhachev's UFC Vegas 49 training camp for the Bobby Green fight. During one training session ahead of the match, the former lightweight king geared up a pair of UFC gloves and relished the smell of it.

Aware that reporters in front of him were about to ask if he would ever consider making a return, Nurmagomedov said:

"I know what you want to ask me. Just be quiet. Let me enjoy this moment. Always [been the] same [sniffs]. Same smell."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov sniff a UFC glove below:

Nurmagomedov's efforts paid off as Makhachev stopped Green in the first round. After the fight, the Russian MMA superstar said UFC boss Dana White has already told him that Makhachev will fight for the lightweight title next.

The 33-year-old is optimistic about his fellow Dagestani fighter becoming the next UFC lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov already pictures Makhachev making his first title defense against Beneil Dariush. In a backstage interview with ESPN MMA, he said:

"Beneil [Dariush is] gonna be there. Islam [Makhachev is] there. Islam have to fight for the title end of this year. And if Beneil win, Islam win title, I think like, Islam gonna defend- his first title defense, he's gonna fight with Beneil. This is how I see how division gonna move."

Islam Makhachev teases Kamaru Usman about Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly returning as a welterweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not seem to be considering a UFC return. Aside from the evident weight gain, 'The Eagle' has been vocal about his desire to become a seasoned coach and promoter.

During a post-fight interview, Kamaru Usman asked Islam Makhachev to describe how training sessions with a retired Nurmagomedov go down. The Dagestani fighter refused to answer and just laughed it off.

Instead, Makhachev told Usman that maybe the UFC welterweight champion should really think about how Nurmagomedov fights as he might return as a 170-pounder:

“Now I cannot [say anything],” Islam told Usman. “Maybe you [Usman], in the same weight division, you have to care about it. Maybe he’s gonna come back, brother, and he’s not gonna be 155. He’s gonna be 170 for sure.”

Check out Makhachev and Usman's conversation below:

