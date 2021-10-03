Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what his father said to him when Conor McGregor made comments about their religion

Khabib Nurmagomedov was part of an event called 'Khabib Nurmagomedov - The Legacy Continues' at Indigo at The O2 in London. During his time there, 'The Eagle' partook in a two-hour chat about his MMA career and relationship with his deceased father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov revealed how his father reacted when Conor McGregor made comments about Nurmagomedov's religion.

"When this guy [Conor McGregor] talk about religion or something like this, he [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov] always said, 'Just try to forgive. I know you're [a] very emotional guy, just try to forgive.' And I think like how? I have to fight this guy, I have to smash him, how I can forgive?... Right now, I little bit understand him but I don't think I can understand like totally, like. 100 percent... Allah show who is right, who's wrong and I think I don't need to... smash him. Life already smash him. Allah show him."

The Dagestani fighter also revealed the life advice his father gave him.

"Father was [a] different person than me because first of all, he was older than me [by] like 30 years... He always have views different than my view... He told me, 'Just leave this. Allah always have [a] plan. He always test you. Doesn't matter what happen with you, doesn't matter [if] you become chamion or no... everything [is] from Allah. If you agree with this, it's gonna be good for you... If you gonna complain, it's gonna be bad for you," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

You can listen to the entire chat below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor remains one of the ugliest rivalries in UFC history. After a parade of personal attacks by the Irishman, the two lightweights finally squared off inside the octagon at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov proved himself to be the superior fighter. He dominated the majority of the fight and won via submission in the fourth round.

Also Read

The bad blood didn't end there. Just after the fight, 'The Eagle' jumped over the cage to attack McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis, leading to mayhem in the arena.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far