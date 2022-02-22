Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he had no idea how much he was being paid for his first title fight in the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his secret to having a smooth-sailing relationship with Dana White and the UFC. The former undefeated champion has apparently stayed away from any talks regarding money.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov shared that he let his manager Ali Abdelaziz handle the business side of his career. He then admitted that he was oblivious to how much he was getting paid up until he fought for his first UFC title. 'The Eagle' said:

"Now I understand why I have good relationship with Dana because I don't fight for money. That's why. I never asked Dana or [the] UFC like about money. My manager was [dealing] with them. But I remember when I suppose to fight first time for the title, I was like in Brooklyn in 2018. After weigh-in... People talk about money, how much they make, and I'm like, 'Ali [Abdelaziz], how much would I make for this fight?' He's like, 'You serious?' I don't know how much I make."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Nurmagomedov fought Al Iaquinta for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 223 in 2018. For that fight, 'The Eagle' reportedly made $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay).

Overall, Nurmagomedov did exceptionally well in terms of amassing wealth. He is reportedly the second richest UFC fighter with an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he doesn't fight for money

Khabib Nurmagomedov elaborated on why he isn't too keen about discussing money matters. 'The Eagle' revealed that he entered MMA not with the intention of becoming rich, but to become a UFC champion. The Russian icon furthered:

"I don't pay attention on this kind of part because I was here to become champion. I was here to win belt, defend belt, you know. My goal was not to make money in this sport. But I don't judge guys who like... Most of them fight for money. Almost everybody."

However, Nurmagomedov clarified that he has nothing against fighters who do talk about their compensation. He said he understands a lot of fighters have families and children they need to support.

Edited by C. Naik