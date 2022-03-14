I didn't have any idea - Khabib Nurmagomedov on whether he knew about UFC Hall of Fame induction

Khabib Nurmagomedov's name was etched in MMA folklore after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. At a recent press conference, Nurmagomedov was seen reacting to his induction. He admitted that he was caught off-guard and was completely surprised by the development.

'The Eagle' was inducted into the highly acclaimed UFC Hall of Fame while attending the promotion's latest pay-per-view, UFC 272. The event featured two of his teammates fighting on the early preliminary fight card, Tagir Ulanbekov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

MMA journalist Helen Yee recently uploaded some footage from a press conference conducted at Eagle FC's most recent event, Eagle FC 46, at the FLXCast Arena in Miami, Florida.

In the video, 'The Eagle' can be seen responding to a question pertaining to his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. He said:

"No, I don't have no idea. I was just like, I remember [Ali Abdelaziz] told me, 'You have to be there. After [Tagir Ulanbekov] fight, [Umar Nurmagomedov] fight, I was like, 'Hey, we have to go get some dinner, you know.' And he said, 'No, no. You have to be there.' I was like, 'Why? For what?' And then they show me this, like, my fights, my interviews, I understand something was happening. It was big surprise for me."

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates his relationship with cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov

In his latest post on Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov commemorated his relationship with his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

"Through the years and so on ..." [Via Google Translate]

He is currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division. Nurmagomedov boasts a record of 16-3-1. Over the course of his fledgling UFC career, Nurmagomedov has only competed in two fights.

He debuted against David Zawada at UFC Moscow back in November 2019, suffering a first-round submission loss. He subsequently recorded a triumphant return to the cage in March 2021 at UFC 260. In a scrap against Jared Gooden, he won by way of unanimous decision.

