Khabib Nurmagomedov shares heartfelt tribute to his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared a heartfelt tribute post to his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on his various social media accounts.

'The Eagle' took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share an image which contained half of his face and half his father's face with the words 'Nurmagomedov's father' accompanying it in caps.

"Father [red heart emoji]," read the caption.

Here is Khabib's tribute post to his late father Abdulmanap on his official Instagram:

Abdulmanap passed away months after contracting COVID-19 in May 2020. He was placed in a medically induced coma following a heart surgery and died on July 3rd in Moscow at the age of 57.

As a result of his father's passing, Khabib decided to retire from active competition after his final title defense against interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Fight Island in October of the same year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the longest reigning lightweight champion in UFC history

Khabib Nurmagomedov won the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 223 in April 2018 after triumphing over short notice replacement Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

He then made three successful title defenses, all via submission. Defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018, Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019 and Justin Gaethje, respectively.

The Dagestani native is the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion in history at 1077 days. He also holds several other records at the 155lb weight division.

Find below some of the records held by Khabib in the world's biggest MMA promotion:

Three successful title defenses

Longest-ever LW champion reign

Most takedowns in a single fight

Most title defenses in LW division

Most title wins in LW division

Most submission wins in LW division

Highest PPV in UFC history

29-0



The 33-year-old superstar was the first Muslim champion in the UFC. He ended his professional MMA career unbeaten, having lost only two rounds in his career, to McGregor and Gaethje.

Khabib is now an MMA promoter for Eagle FC, having bought the promotion in 2020. The promotion will make its United States debut this month in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, he also actively serves as a cornerman for his American Kickboxing Academy teammates.

