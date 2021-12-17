"If you don't know, now you know" - Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Dana White ahead of Eagle FC's first US event

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been planning a big event for his promotion, Eagle FC, this coming year. Eagle FC 44 is scheduled to take place in Miami on January 28, 2022, and will be headlined by Russian fighter Sergei Kharitonov, who will be replacing Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva, against Tyrone Spong.

While discussing his move to the USA at a recent Eagle FC press conference, Nurmagomedov sent a simple message to UFC president Dana White. The press conference covered a multitude of details surrounding the event, ranging from how to watch the Miami pay-per-view to who will be on the card.

'The Eagle' succinctly said:

"I have a message for Dana White, If you don't know, now you know."

The former lightweight champion sent this message to Dana White before his promotion is set to have its very first event on American soil. 'The Eagle's cryptic message may seem like a challenge to Dana White, but he has expressed his desire not to compete with the UFC in the past.

Since retiring, 'The Eagle' has shifted his full focus towards promoting Eagle FC while trying not to come at odds with Dana White's mega organization. The former lightweight champion's promotion is still in its nascent stage, while the UFC has been around for almost 30 years.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full press conference below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov details how Eagle FC will be different from other fighting organizations

Khabib Nurmagomedov has detailed some of the innovative changes his league has made that will set it apart from other promotions. He mentioned the inclusion of the 165lb weight class as one of the many modifications his promotion has made.

During an interview that was posted to Red Corner MMA's YouTube channel, 'The Eagle' gave a glimpse of what distinctions to expect from his promotion in the coming years. The former lightweight champion said:

"We want to make things a little bit different than other leagues... We're going to make some weights different... some systems are going to change. Not everything, some small things. Maybe not small things... We're going to use systems from other sports."

'The Eagle' went on to further explain that he has big things planned for his promotion, the details of which he wanted to keep under wraps for now.

Watch the full interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Edited by Prem Deshpande