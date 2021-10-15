Khabib Nurmagomedov signs as the ambassador of GMT Token; hails it as the "most advanced" cryptocurrency in the world

Khabib Nurmagomedov has stepped into the world of cryptocurrency.

'The Eagle' uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he declared that he would now be the ambassador of GMT Token. According to the Dagestani, GMT Token can be used to mine Bitcoin without having to spend a large sum of money on equipment and installation costs.

In the caption of the post, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote:

"Dear friends, I’m glad to announce that today I’ve become the Ambassador of GMT Token, the most advanced token in the world. There is no doubt that in 2021 technology has changed the world. Blockchain is as much a breakthrough as the Internet. I believe that in the near future, blockchain and bitcoin will replace the financial institutions we are used to and become the main payment system in the world. GMT Token is a Bitcoin mining token. It allows you to mine without investing in expensive equipment and immersing in the details of installation and connection."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been dabbling in multiple business ventures since retirement

Khabib Nurmagoemdov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since then, 'The Eagle' has taken up multiple new roles.

As well as increasing his role as a coach, Khabib has also gotten himself involved with various business ventures.

A few weeks ago, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to announce himself as the global brand ambassador for Wahed Inc. The organization is an American financial technology company that aims to provide ethical investment opportunities that align with Sharia Islamic laws.

"It takes years of training to become a martial arts champion. But when it comes to investing, however, it was easier for me to join the best in ethical investing, @wahedinvest as their global brand ambassador! Become a champion now, and join the best in their fight against financial inequality!" Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also launched two new products. One is a line of protein bars called 'Fitroo' and the other is a brand of alkaline drinking water called 'PH TOP'.

Also Read

Nurmagomedov also acquired the fighting promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million. He renamed it the Eagle Fighting Championship.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today. The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today. The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. https://t.co/kIunrkVD1b

Edited by Harvey Leonard