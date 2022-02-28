"It's time to bring the belt home" - Khabib Nurmagomedov touts Islam Makhachev as the best lightweight in the world

Retired mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov has touted his good friend and American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Islam Makhachev as the best lightweight fighter in the world right now.

Makhachev racked up a 10th straight win in the UFC via TKO over short-notice replacement Bobby Green in Las Vegas on Saturday. He was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush in a lightweight title eliminator on the same card. However, Dariush pulled out with an injury a couple of weeks before the bout.

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to laud his former sparring partner for his first-round triumph at UFC Fight Night 202. 'The Eagle' added that Makhachev should be the next No.1 contender.

"You did a great job brother and deserved to be the first contender for the belt and in my opinion you are the best lightweight in the world. People can say whatever they want, but I have been in this sport for a long time and I know what I am talking about. Your work ability, discipline and hard work will pay off soon. It is time to bring the belt home. Congratulations brother, Islam Makhachev," wrote Nurmagomedov on Instagram.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's social media post congratulating Islam Makhachev for his most recent victory below:

Makhachev is ranked No.4 in the UFC lightweight division, while Dariush is No.3. The Russian spoke after his win and brought up that Dana White had confirmed to Nurmagomedov that Makhachev was getting a title shot next.

Will anyone emulate Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest UFC lightweight champion in history?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is touted by several pundits and fans as the greatest UFC lightweight champion ever. He is also part of the GOAT debate, amid the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib is the longest reigning lightweight titleholder in UFC history at 1077 days. He is also tied with B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar and Benson Henderson for the most successful defenses as the 155-pound division champ.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Which LW champion had the best title defenses



BJ: Sherk, Florian, Sanchez



Edgar: Penn, Maynard*, Maynard



Henderson: Edgar, Diaz, Melendez



Khabib: Conor, Poirier, Gaethje



*was a draw Which LW champion had the best title defensesBJ: Sherk, Florian, SanchezEdgar: Penn, Maynard*, MaynardHenderson: Edgar, Diaz, MelendezKhabib: Conor, Poirier, Gaethje*was a draw

'The Eagle' is tied for third with Jones, St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Max Holloway on the most consecutive UFC wins list at 13. Only Anderson Silva (16) and Kamaru Usman (15) have more.

Considering current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira beats both Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev, he could possibly emulate Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'Do Bronx' has 32 wins and 8 losses in his MMA career. Oliveira is also on a 10-fight win streak.

