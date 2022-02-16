"He is not ready to die" - Khamzat Chimaev agrees with Henry Cejudo for predicting that he can defeat Israel Adesanya, 'Triple C' responds

Khamzat Chimaev has agreed with Henry Cejudo on his prediction that he could defeat reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. ‘Triple C’ suggested that he sees Chimaev stopping ‘The Last Stylebender.’ Cejudo posted a tweet that read as follows:

“I don't even gamble, but if I was a betting man, @KChimaev is the man that will stop Israel Adesanya. If @stylebender could beat him I will shut up, I will apologize. But if that fight ever happens, I got Khamzat. He's a whole other animal.”

Henry Cejudo



"I don't even gamble, but if I was a betting man, @KChimaev is the man that will stop Israel Adesanya. If @stylebender could beat him I will shut up, I will apologize. But if that fight ever happens, I got Khamzat. He's a whole other animal."

On The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo suggested that the UFC welterweight star will be the first fighter to beat Adesanya at middleweight.

Cejudo compared Khamzat Chimaev to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and praised the dexterity of Chimaev’s legs. He indicated that ‘Borz’ is capable of using his legs like an extra pair of arms while grappling on the ground.

Additionally, ‘Triple C’ harked back to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 fight against Robert Whittaker. Cejudo indicated that while Whittaker took Adesanya down to the mat, he was unable to control him there.

Cejudo believes that if Chimaev faces Adesanya, he’d continually shoot for takedowns. He opined that once they’re on the ground, Chimaev wouldn’t let Adesanya escape.

Khamzat Chimaev posted a tweet responding to Henry Cejudo’s prediction. Chimaev’s tweet read as follows:

“He is not ready to die brother @henry_cejudo”

Henry Cejudo then replied to ‘Borz’ with a tweet of his own. Cejudo stated:

“I have a feeling I'll be apologizing to absolutely nobody. This animal has future champ written all over him. Adesanya better hope Khamzat stays at welterweight! From the combat sports [GOAT] to a future [GOAT], Triple C is OUT #bendtheknee”

Henry Cejudo



From the combat sports to a future , Triple C is OUT #bendtheknee



: youtu.be/Tm8trXFOaqI twitter.com/KChimaev/statu… Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev

"I have a feeling I'll be apologizing to absolutely nobody. This animal has future champ written all over him. Adesanya better hope Khamzat stays at welterweight! From the combat sports [GOAT] to a future [GOAT], Triple C is OUT #bendtheknee"

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see his rumored next opponent Gilbert Burns as a real challenge

Khamzat Chimaev has fought at welterweight and middleweight in the UFC. He’s currently focused on capturing the UFC welterweight title before moving up to fight for middleweight gold. The No. 11-ranked UFC welterweight Chimaev is rumored to be facing the No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Speaking to RT Sport MMA, ‘Borz’ asserted that Burns doesn’t pose much of a challenge to him. Addressing the fight – that’s yet to be officially announced by the UFC – Chimaev said:

"To be honest, I don't see a real challenge in him [Burns]. We'll see, everything may happen in a fight but I'm confident as usual. I think, I will just smash him with my skills and power. I feel that way. He might feel different, but I will go there and do what I did the last time."

Watch Chimaev's interview in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku