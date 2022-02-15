Khamzat Chimaev calls Nate Diaz "skinny" in hilarious rapid-fire Q&A

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has teased potential opponent Nate Diaz during a recent Q&A session.

While many fans just want to see Khamzat Chimaev get into the cage and fight, others have grown fond of his antics both in interviews and on social media. 'Borz' is 4-0 in the UFC and is clearly quite serious about becoming a champion in the promotion, whether it be at welterweight, middleweight or both.

The 27-year-old has the world at his feet and if he can keep this run going, it won't be long before he's challenging for the gold.

One man he has previously been linked with quite heavily is Nate Diaz. The matchup, stylistically, would appear to favor Chimaev, which is why so many of Diaz's fans were hesitant to see it happen.

The two appear to be heading in different directions now, but that didn't stop Khamzat from getting a subtle dig in when asked by RT Sport MMA to say the first thing that came to mind about the Stockton native during a quickfire series of questions.

“Skinny. I don’t know what else to say!”

Chimaev also called Petr Yan a machine, Gilbert Burns a potato, Kamaru Usman a worthy dude and himself "dangerous."

Catch RT Sport MMA's interview with Chimaev below:

Who's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

There's every chance we could see a U-turn in the weeks and months to come but as of this writing, Chimaev appears to be on a collision course with Gilbert Burns.

The Brazilian managed to rebound from his title loss to Kamaru Usman with a nice win over Stephen Thompson last July. In doing so, he cemented his status as one of the most elite 170-pounders on the planet.

Alas, it's no secret that the UFC is pretty high on Chimaev, which is why they aren't going to be all too afraid to put him in there against guys who are ranked much higher than the Chechen-born Swedish sensation.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪 @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪

Welterweight and middleweight in the UFC serve as two of the most stacked divisions in all of mixed martial arts. With that being said, Chimaev is unique and that can take someone very far in this game.

Edited by Harvey Leonard