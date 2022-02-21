Darren Till recently joined Khamzat Chimaev in a noble task on the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. ‘The Gorilla’ accompanied Chimaev on his mission to help the homeless.

In a video posted to Khamzat Chimaev’s official YouTube channel, Till and ‘Borz’ can be seen donating food to the homeless. Till has lately been training with Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson, and others at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm.

Till revealed that Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC fighter Reza Madadi asked him to come with them to help donate food to the homeless. ‘The Gorilla’ stated:

“I didn’t even know that they did this. What makes it even better is that they just help the homeless in Sweden – I think they’ve got like, it’s a non-profit [organization], which is so amazing, a charity, where they collect food from all kinds of, I’m assuming restaurants."

"And they come to the place where a lot of – I don’t wanna say homeless because I don’t even like the sound of that – but people who are less fortunate. They need help. They’re less fortunate than ourselves. And as you can see, there’s a lot of food getting brought in now. And they give the food to all the less fortunate people.”

The UK MMA stalwart emphasized that what Chimaev and his team were doing was simply “phenomenal.” He also labeled ‘Borz’ a “superstar” for helping the homeless out of the goodness of his heart without expecting anything in return.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till deliver food to the homeless in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev lauds Darren Till’s attitude towards training

Chimaev and Till had expressed interest in fighting one another last year. ‘Borz’ has fought at both welterweight (170 pounds) and middleweight (185 pounds), as has Till. However, Chimaev is currently focused on competing at 170 pounds and capturing the UFC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Till is pursuing the UFC middleweight title. He’s on a two-fight losing streak but has vowed to return to his winning ways, which is why he recently decided to train alongside the undefeated Chimaev. In an Instagram video posted by Till, Chimaev was shown praising him for his attitude towards training. ‘Borz’ said:

"Darren was good, actually. Good, very good. Physical. He come yesterday, he spar with us, and now we go physical, you know? it's hard... He's done like two sessions today, he just came yesterday night. That's good, that makes the champs."

Till’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced. On the other hand, Chimaev is rumored to be facing Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Edited by Genci Papraniku