Watch: Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till jokingly fight with wooden sticks

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till jokingly fought one another at the gym. ‘Borz’ and Till each had a wooden stick, respectively, which they used to engage in a mock bout.

UFC middleweight Darren Till recently flew from his native UK to Stockholm, Sweden, to train with UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Gorilla’ and Chimaev had expressed interest in fighting one another last year. However, the duo eventually decided to train together after Till’s recent setbacks inside the octagon.

Darren Till is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Chimaev, a reputable freestyle wrestling veteran, offered to help Till improve his grappling skills. ‘The Gorilla,’ for his part, asserted that he’d like to train with Chimaev. Resultantly, the duo went from feuding against one another to training together at the Allstars Training Center.

For years, Chechnya-born Swedish MMA star Chimaev has trained at the Allstars gym in Stockholm, Sweden, alongside former and current UFC fighters such as Reza Madadi, Alexander Gustafsson, and others.

Till is said to be having a great time training with Chimaev and the other MMA savants at the Allstars gym. On that note, ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto took to Instagram to post a video of Till and Chimaev jestingly fighting with wooden sticks.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till jokingly fight each other in the video below:

Michael Bisping claims he’s heard “truly terrifying” things about Khamzat Chimaev's fighting skills

MMA legend Michael Bisping recently revealed that he’s been hearing truly terrifying things regarding Khamzat Chimaev’s abilities. ‘The Count’ noted that some of his friends from Blockasset, who are filming content with Till and Chimaev in Sweden, are all praise for ‘Borz.’ In an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping stated:

"I am hearing things about Khamzat that are truly terrifying. As I said, Darren Till is out there. I've got a bunch of friends out there in Sweden. They're filming. Blockasset is a company I'm involved with. They're calling me up and saying, 'Holy f*** s***! Khamzat is the real deal!" Works his a** off, trains like a motherf***er, lifting weights, pushing everybody in the room. Great stand-up, great wrestling."

Watch Bisping discuss Till, Chimaev, and more in the video below:

Till’s next opponent is yet to be revealed, but he’s noted that he’d like to fight either Sean Strickland or Jack Hermansson. Meanwhile, Chimaev is expected to face Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th.

The consensus is that a win over Burns could catapult Chimaev into the UFC welterweight title picture later this year. However, this fight hasn’t been officially announced yet.

