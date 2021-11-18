Khamzat Chimaev shows off custom-made painting depicting his face combined with the visage of a wolf

Khamzat Chimaev has shown off a custom-made painting that features his face combined with the visage of a wolf.

Staying true to his nickname ‘Borz’ i.e. ‘The Chechen Wolf,’ Khamzat Chimaev has gotten himself a painting with a metaphorical reference to him being akin to a wolf. The UFC welterweight took to his official Instagram account to post a statement and photo of the painting. Chimaev’s statement attached to the Instagram post read as follows:

“Thanks for this amazing custom made art from @alexnorqvistart”

Furthermore, the artist who came up with the beautiful painting also took to his own Instagram account and posted a few photos of Khamzat Chimaev and the painting.

Highlighting that those interested in ordering their own custom-made paintings can do so by contacting the artist’s management, the Instagram post acknowledged and praised Khamzat Chimaev. An excerpt from the post on the @alexnorqvistart Instagram account read as follows:

“Big boss @khamzat_chimaev came by the studio today to pick up his custom made painting! Nice guy”

Khamzat Chimaev received widespread praise in 2020 for his brilliance inside the octagon and was hailed by many as the UFC’s breakout star of the year. The Chechnya-born Swedish MMA stalwart made his UFC debut in July 2020 and amassed a trio of impressive stoppage victories.

The 27-year-old competed in both the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions. He proceeded to set his sights on capturing the welterweight title first. Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards, with many believing that the winner of their fight would receive a shot at the 170-pound belt.

Nevertheless, the fight fell apart on three separate occasions due to Khamzat Chimaev’s lengthy battle with COVID-19. Thankfully, Chimaev has recovered from his COVID-19 affliction earlier this year and returned to the octagon in October.

Khamzat Chimaev is likely just one win away from a shot at UFC welterweight gold

In his comeback fight after beating COVID-19, Khamzat Chimaev faced UFC welterweight mainstay Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on October 30th. Chimaev made a huge statement in this matchup, dominating the always-dangerous Jingliang and securing a first-round submission win over the Chinese fighter.

Presently, Khamzat Chimaev is ranked No. 10 in the UFC welterweight division. He’s reportedly expected to fight the No. 2-ranked Gilbert Burns in January 2022. The consensus is that if he beats Burns, Chimaev could be awarded a shot at the UFC welterweight title that’s currently held by Kamaru Usman.

Alternatively, it’s believed that Leon Edwards could face Usman first, with Chimaev subsequently fighting the winner of Usman-Edwards for the title.

