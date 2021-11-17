"It's a f**king sensational fight" - Michael Bisping previews potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

Michael Bisping has taken the time to preview a contest that is currently believed to be in the works: Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns.

At this moment in time, there are very few UFC fighters out there who have as much hype behind them as Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as 'Borz' has burst onto the scene in pretty dramatic fashion over the last 18 months. It appears as if he’s only going to go from strength to strength.

Now, with talks of a Gilbert Burns showdown on the horizon, Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on how it could all go down.

“What a great fight. Yes, we saw Khamzat knock out Gerald Meerschaert, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can knock everybody out with one punch. Wrestling wise, Khamzat is probably the better wrestler and the stronger guy, but do you wanna take Gilbert Burns down to the f***ing ground? Kamaru Usman used to train with him and when they fought he did not play that game at all.”

There are a lot of factors at play in this contest but it’s not unreasonable to think that the winner could wind up challenging for the UFC welterweight championship.

Why do fans love Khamzat Chimaev?

The legend of Khamzat Chimaev really began last year when he made his debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Within the space of 10 days, he’d managed to beat John Phillips and Rhys McKee to establish himself as a legitimate contender in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

After making light work of Gerald Meerschaert, Chimaev didn’t appear again for over a year as a result of lingering injuries and health problems. When he returned to take on Li Jingliang, the fight didn’t even get out of the first round with 'Borz' absolutely dominating his opponent.

Everyone is ready to see what Khamzat Chimaev can do against the elite of the elite, and Gilbert Burns will certainly push him to the limit if this gets booked.

