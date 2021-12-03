“Poor man ran away” - Khamzat Chimaev calls Nate Diaz a ‘fake gangster’, jibes at ‘old’ MMA legend Nick Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev is relentless in his quest to fight Nate Diaz. "The Chechen Wolf" has sent out more tweets against Nate, whilst also jibing at the Stockton native’s older brother Nick.

Taking aim at the Diaz brothers, Khamzat Chimaev posted the following tweets:

“You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here”

“you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209”

“say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away @NateDiaz209”

‘Borz’ holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 10 wins and 0 losses. That success makes Chimaev one of MMA's hottest prospects, and has the Russian ranked No. 11 among all octagon welterweights.

The 27-year-old has competed in the UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions since his July 2020 promotional debut. The grappling maven has secured dominant stoppage victories in each of his appearances with the world's largest MMA employer.

UFC president Dana White recently said his matchmakers hope to book a fight between Diaz and Chimaev in the near future.

Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest test apart from UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman could be Colby Covington

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract. It’s unclear who he’ll face next or whether he’ll re-sign with the UFC. Diaz has emphasized he isn’t interested in fighting a “rookie” like Khamzat Chimaev.

Another notable welterweight who could fight Khamzat Chimaev if Diaz falls through is Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ is a former interim UFC welterweight champion and is hailed as one of the top wrestlers in his division.

Apart from Kamaru Usman, it’s believed only Covington has the grappling skills to nullify fellow wrestling wizard Chimaev.

Further, Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington have expressed interest in fighting one another. A win over ‘Chaos’ could likely earn Chimaev a shot at Usman’s UFC welterweight title, which further adds to the allure of this potential matchup.

Watch Colby Covington address a potential Khamzat Chimaev matchup in the video below:

