Watch: When Khamzat Chimaev effortlessly lifted an opponent off his feet in a wrestling match

Khamzat Chimaev is widely revered for his outstanding wrestling skills, explosive striking power and gifted athletic ability. Considering that, it wouldn't come as a surprise to many that 'The Chechen Wolf' often pulls off feats that are nigh impossible for the average athlete to accomplish.

One such feat of pure athletic brilliance transpired during an amateur wrestling match that Khamzat Chimaev competed in. It witnessed him effortlessly lift his opponent off the ground in a dominant display of strength.

You can watch Khamzat Chimaev's terrifying exhibition of strength and skills in the video below:

The video clip circulating on social media features a brief wrestling exchange between Khamzat Chimaev and his opponent. Their speed differential is glaringly evident as 'Borz' spins and leaps into a double-leg takedown attempt.

The opponent, to his credit, successfully defends the takedown, but Khamzat Chimaev immediately gets to the clinch and executes an inside trip. Chimaev's trip downed his opponent. He then finds himself in his opponent's full guard and swiftly moves to side control.

From the side control position, Khamzat Chimaev shows off his otherworldly strength, lifting himself and his opponent off the mat. 'The Chechen Wolf' then slams his opponent to the mat and walks off.

Khamzat Chimaev has words of high praise for the ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ but aims to take his belt

In the aftermath of his incredible victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev expressed his respect for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He noted that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently in his prime. Regardless, ‘Borz’ emphasized that he aims to win UFC gold. Chimaev stated:

“[Kamaru Usman] is in his prime right now. He's doing good. I don't think they will give me the title fight immediately. I could wrestle him or... I don't know. I just go in there and fight. I don't have specific plans before bouts like 'I'm just going to submit them or outwrestle them'. If I can, I wrestle. Sometimes I throw punches and people fall unconscious. So maybe I'll submit him or maybe I'll knock him out or maybe I'll get knocked out. It could happen, this is the fight game. But I'm here to take my belt.” (Translated by YouTube channel Young 'n' Faded MMA Society).

While the threat of Khamzat Chimaev looms large, the UFC welterweight kingpin first has to fend off another dangerous challenger. Usman will put his UFC welterweight title on the line in a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ already owns a win over Covington, but many believe that ‘Chaos’ poses the biggest stylistic threat to him at welterweight. The winner of this matchup could then defend their title against Khamzat Chimaev in early 2022. One ought to note, however, that Chimaev receiving the next title shot hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

