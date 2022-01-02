"Don't joke with me" - Khamzat Chimaev sends warning to Jake Paul after YouTuber urges UFC fighters to back his offer to Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev has warned Jake Paul after his recent jibe at Dana White regarding UFC fighter pay. Paul took to Twitter a few hours back to put forth a detailed offer to Dana White.

‘The Problem Child’ claimed he’ll compete inside the octagon if UFC president Dana White accepts the terms he’s laid down to improve UFC fighter pay.

Jake Paul followed up his initial offer to Dana White with a pair of tweets displayed below. Tagging multiple top-tier UFC stars on Twitter, Paul tweeted:

“How many current and former UFC fighters are actually going to get behind my offer to Dana? Y’all want to see me get my a** kicked in the octagon right? Y’all can make a difference here. @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 @JonnyBones @stylebender @USMAN84kg @rosenamajunas”

In a follow-up tweet, Jake Paul tagged the Twitter accounts of a other UFC stars – including Khamzat Chimaev.

Paul tweeted:

“@GamebredFighter @francis_ngannou @KChimaev @TeamKhabib”

Responding to Jake Paul, Khamzat Chimaev tweeted a photo of himself and Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul. Logan trained with Chimaev and others in Sweden a few years back

Logan can be seen in the frame of the photo, looking in the general direction of Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ attached a statement to the tweet that featured the following message for Jake Paul:

“Don’t joke with me you know what I mean”

Furthermore, requesting UFC president Dana White to let him fight and “smash” Jake Paul, Khamzat Chimaev tweeted:

“@danawhite let me smash this bullsh** boy @jakepaul”

Presently, Jake Paul is expected to continue his boxing career rather than compete in MMA. Details regarding the 24-year-old’s much awaited return have yet to be revealed.

Sean Strickland on Khamzat Chimaev’s elite fighting skills

Many have touted Khamzat Chimaev as a future UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. Among them is Sean Strickland, who's currently one of the top middleweights in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent and comeback date haven’t been revealed as of yet. Nevertheless, Chimaev has lately been rumored to be facing a top 10-ranked UFC welterweight next. Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny are believed to be the frontrunners to face ‘Borz’ in his next octagon outing.

Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, Sean Strickland recently weighed in on these possible bouts and predicted that Chimaev could soon fight for the UFC welterweight title. Having trained with Chimaev, Strickland said:

“I think he's gonna walk through Belal [Muhammad]. I like Neil Magny, he's a good dude. But like, I've trained with Khamzat, the guy's a parasite. Like, he's a great round. I think he destroys Belal, I think he walks through Neil.”

