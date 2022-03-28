Kyle Forgeard reveals NELK Boys teammate Bob Menery set Colby Covington up for Jorge Masvidal brawl 

Kyle Forgeard recently claimed that Bob Menery set Colby Covington up for the recent altercation he had with bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. Forgeard and Menery, both members of the NELK Boys, were dining with Covington at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami on the night of the brawl.

Forgeard claimed to have seen Menery texting Masvidal while they were eating with 'Chaos'. The 27-year-old recently said on the Full Send Podcast:

"Just a little disclaimer for all the UFC fans... I know you guys saw what happened with the whole restuarant thing with Colby and Masvidal. Bob Menery actually set Colby up. So I did see him texting Masvidal while we were at dinner with Colby. So now that I think about it something isn't really adding up. I don't know, I think Bob set him up."

Watch Colby Covington's appearance on the Full Send Podcast below:

However, Menery later clarified that he did not set up Covington and Forgeard was just poking fun. He wrote on Instagram:

"Had some good laughs until everything went down. Sucked. Ruined the vibe. And no we did not set colby up. @kyle is a d**k. Lol"

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were recently engaged in a streetside brawl outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Covington later accused 'Gamebred' of sucker-punching him twice in the face. 'Chaos' even demanded $15k in reparation charges for his Rolex watch worth $90k.

Masvidal later turned himself in to Miami Beach police with a video of him in handcuffs going viral on the internet. The 37-year-old was charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief. The BMF titleholder was subsequently released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $15,000 bond.

Bob Menery was disappointed with Jorge Masvidal after his attack on Colby Covington

Bob Menery appeared to be miffed at Jorge Masvidal after the UFC superstar's brawl with Colby Covington. The NELK Boys member felt that Masvidal let his fans down with his actions.

Menery later claimed that he never had a problem with Masvidal ahead of his attack on Covington. He also slammed 'Gamebred' for deciding to settle his feud against 'Chaos' on the street. In a now deleted tweet, he wrote:

"Never had a problem with @GamebredFighter Extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing “beef” that has already been decided in a regulated platform. @ufc"

Screenshot of Bob Menery's deleted tweet

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington squared off in a highly-anticipated grudge match at UFC 272 earlier this month. Covington put on a wrestling clinic against 'Gamebred' and came away with a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Interestingly, at the post-fight press conference, Masvidal vowed to break his former teammate's jaw if he saw him on the street.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC272 Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby 😬 #UFC272 https://t.co/fovsx2QISP

Edited by C. Naik