Leon Edwards names his pick for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 270

Leon Edwards believes Francis Ngannou will defeat Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event.

While he may be busy preparing for his next fight, which is likely to take place against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship, Edwards is still keeping his finger on the pulse of what's happening throughout the rest of the UFC.

The Englishman is coming off the back of a nice win over Nate Diaz. In his downtime, he's watching out for what is going to happen across the UFC spectrum, especially in the heavyweight division. The weight class is a big talking point heading into the promotion's first pay-per-view event of the year.

'Rocky' has picked Francis Ngannou to overcome his toughest opponent yet, Ciryl Gane. If 'The Predator' does, he'll build even more momentum for himself after his big title win over Stipe Miocic last year.

In an Instagram story, Edwards predicted:

“I’m picking Team Francis this weekend to win. I’d love to see him pull it out of the bag. I’ve got a lot of respect for both guys, but like I said, I think Francis should get it done this weekend.”

With just days left to go until UFC 270, fan interest continues to build heading into one of the most mouth-watering title showdowns in recent memory.

Is Ciryl Gane Francis Ngannou's biggest test yet?

Francis Ngannou has exceptional knockout power that can put the lights of just about anyone out. However, that doesn't mean Ciryl Gane can't cause significant problems for his opponents too.

'Bon Gamin' is one of the quickest and most technical heavyweights in the recent history of the UFC. His ability to stance switch and move in and out provides him with a great base to build off of.

Gane's kicks have been highlighted as one of the best parts of his game alongside his cardio. He was able to showcase that against Derrick Lewis when he captured the UFC interim heavyweight crown last August.

If Gane goes into a fire fight with 'The Predator', there's a good chance the champion is going to put his lights out. However, if he sticks and moves and does his best to keep out of the way, Ngannou may be forced to push the pace.

Fernand Lopez has been at the core of this rivalry and will serve as Gane's head coach in Anaheim. It remains to be seen whether having Ngannou's former tutor in his corner will provide him with the edge on January 22.

