Luana Carolina provides health update after vicious KO loss to Molly McCann at UFC London

During her fight on March 19, Luana Carolina suffered a devastating knockout at the hands of Molly McCann. Despite how terrifying it looked, she has given her followers a positive update on her health.

UFC London was an unforgettable event that is being labeled the best Fight Night in the promotion's history. While big names like Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall stood out with impressive performances, the moment of the night went to Liverpool's 'Meatball' Molly McCann for her vicious stoppage win.

Once the dust was settled, Luana Carolina posted on social media, wanting to give her loyal fans and those who were worried an update on her wellbeing.

Combat sports journalist Chisanga Malata took to Twitter to provide the translation for the English-speaking fans. The statement reads:

"Hey guys, I'm passing by to let you know that overall I'm fine. And thank you so much for the crowd and messages you sent me, from my heart."

The Brazilian boasted three wins and one loss in the UFC before her meeting with Molly McCann, with wins over Lupita Godinez, Poliana Botelho and Priscila Cachoeira on her resume.

What's next for Molly McCann?

Similar to her close friend and training partner Paddy Pimblett, women's flyweight Molly McCann is quickly rising to stardom within her home country and fans want to see her flourish.

Her grit and heart are both reasons to love the 31-year-old, but it's her never-say-die attitude that resonates with her fellow Brits. The Next Gen representative is currently riding a two-fight win streak and will certainly be pushed to face somebody inside the top 15 in her division.

Despite patrolling around the octagon with a UFC title in hand after scoring a beautiful spinning back elbow knockout, it may be a little too soon for McCann to be competing with the elites in her weightclass.

However, her actions made her intentions clear.

If the 16-fight veteran believes she's ready to spearhead her way up the rankings, a meeting with No.10-ranked Jessica Eye would be the ideal test to see if she's ready to make the jump into the title picture.

Slowly climbing her way through the division may be the better option. With that said, a meeting with either Erin Blachfield, Maycee Barber or Casey O'Neill could well be next in line for the Englishwoman.

