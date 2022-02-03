Marvin Vettori seemingly slams Paulo Costa following the Brazilian's rematch demand - "You were in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier"

Marvin Vettori has rejected calls from Paulo Costa for the two to engage in a rematch.

While he may not always be viewed as a fan favorite due to his outlandish personality, there's no denying what 'The Italian Dream' has been able to accomplish in the UFC. Vettori has won six fights since 2018. In that time, the only defeats he's suffered have been at the hands of Israel Adesanya, the reigning king of the middleweights.

His last outing came against Paulo Costa back in October 2021. After a dramatic fight week and fight itself, it seemed as if Vettori and Costa would head in separate directions. However, the Brazilian isn't interested in that, recently indicating that he wants to have a rematch with his former foe.

Vettori, however, feels slightly differently about the whole situation. In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a b*tch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite"

What happened when Marvin Vettori fought Paulo Costa?

When Costa showed up at fight week for his media obligations, he made it crystal clear that he was not going to be able to make the middleweight limit - as had been scheduled during the bout agreement. The UFC, who didn't want to give up on this fight given how important it was for the division, decided to agree to make it a light heavyweight contest instead.

Vettori made his feelings towards Costa known before, during and after the showdown. The clash ultimately proved to be one of the most entertaining slugfests of the year.

These two threw everything they had at one another, with Vettori especially proving that he doesn't back down from a challenge.

It's not clear where the UFC is going to go with these two world class middleweights next. However, for the time being, their focus will be on UFC 271 next weekend as Israel Adesanya prepares to defend the gold against Robert Whittaker.

Edited by Harvey Leonard