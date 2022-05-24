Conor McGregor next to John McCarthy will look like The BFG - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss the Irishman's height

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently compared Conor McGregor and 'Big' John McCarthy's heights. They joked it would look like the Irishman was standing next to The BFG. The two fighters discussed how fans watching the UFC on television often don't realise the actual height of the fighters when in the octagon.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping mentioned he had seen a picture of the fighter talking to a woman at a party. 'The Count' mentioned that the woman was taller than 'Notorious' and even shared that his wife didn't realise how short McGregor is (5ft 9"):

"There was a picture of him of him in a blue suit and he's at a supermodel's party. He's chatting away with some woman. He looks like he's had a few drinks and enjoying himself. The girl is way taller than him. Way taller. I said he looks like he's had a couple there and Rebecca [Bisping's wife] goes 'He looks f******g short is what he looks!"

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith were both unsurpised by Conor McGregor's height. The two fighters discussed that because he had fought at featherweight (145lbs), he's not expected to be among the tallest fighters out there. 'The Count' explained that because fans often see two fighters in a cage with a referee of a similar stature, they don't notice the real heights of some fighters:

"He's 5'9. You don't get the ration and perspective when you look on TV and you've got two 145ers going at it. You got Chad Mendes and Conor McGregor and they both look f*****g jacked! You stick them in there with referee Jason Herzog, they all look about the same size. If you stick 'Big' John McCarthy in the mix all of a sudden he looks like The BFG."

Watch the discussion here:

Conor McGregor teases fans ahead of his UFC return

The UFC star has suggested that he already knows who he'd like to fight upon his highly anticipated return to the octagon. The Irishman recently took to Twitter with multiple tweets. While no fighter has been named specifically, McGregor shared that he knows exactly who it will be and when.

In a now deleted tweet, 'Notorious' wrote:

"If you want to knock me off me, step up and say your piece. I'm still picking who."

The Irishman then followed that up with:

"Just kidding, I well know who. When. What weight. Where. How it goes. Everything. I see dead people."

Conor McGregor's deleted tweets

There has yet to be any official confirmation by the UFC on a potential return date. McGregor is still on the journey to full fitness after suffering a freak leg break against Dustin Poirier.

Multiple fighters have called out 'Notorious' such as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. In typical McGregor fashion, his bold confidence and cryptic messages have left fans wanting and waiting to see who is next.

Edited by John Cunningham