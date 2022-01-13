"He has beaten everybody at their own style" - Michael Bisping disagrees with Daniel Cormier saying Jon Jones won't win heavyweight title

Michael Bisping has disagreed with Daniel Cormier after the latter claimed Jon Jones will not win the heavyweight belt.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight championship in 2020 and expressed his desire to move up to the UFC's 265lb division. He hasn't fought inside the octagon for close to two years now.

Cormier recently insisted that his longtime rival will have it tough against Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping opened up about how 'DC' could be wrong:

"I think I gotta disagree with Cormier... Because he does know [Jones]... and because they don't like one another, I believe maybe that's skewing the judgment of DC a little bit... He is saying that Jon's been away from the sport for too long. There's gonna be ring rust and [Ngannou and Gane] are a different breed of heavyweights. Maybe he is right but... If you talk about the performances, [Jones] probably is the greatest of all time. He has beaten everybody at their own style."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Daniel Cormier's opinion on Jon Jones' heavyweight move below:

Former MMA Factory teammates Ngannou and Gane will face off in the main event of UFC 270 next Saturday. The winner of that fight could possibly face Jones next.

Daniel Cormier has never defeated Jon Jones in two light heavyweight outings inside the octagon

The Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones rivalry is without doubt one of the greatest in UFC history. Jones was the only opponent Cormier did not defeat in his professional mixed martial arts career.

The duo's first encounter was at UFC 182 in January 2015 when the then unbeaten Louisiana native unsuccessfully challenged for the light heavyweight belt. The rematch took place at UFC 214 in July 2017 with Jones the challenger this time.

Check out the build-up and highlights from the first fight between Cormier and Jones below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fought for the first time six years ago today.



'Bones' stopped Cormier in the third round to regain the belt. However, a subsequent positive drug test for the youngest-ever UFC champion handed the title back to Cormier.

