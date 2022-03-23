"Totally utterly dominated him"- Michael Bisping gives his take on Arnold Allen's performance against Dan Hooker

Michael Bisping recently shared his analysis of Arnold Allen's performance against Dan Hooker.

Bisping believes that 'Almighty' did a good job of making a statement about him. Bisping called the English fighter's performance "a thing of beauty" after seeing him go all out against 'The Hangman'.

Commenting on Allen's performance, Bisping said:

"Arnold Allen-Dan Hooker, holy sh*t! Arnold Allen needed to make a statement and he did that. My god, he went out there against Dan Hooker, vastly experienced, been in there with some of the best people in the planet and totally utterly dominated him [Dan Hooker]. Didn't just dominated him, went out there, finished him in the first round a blaze of violence."

Check out Bisping's reaction to UFC London in the video below:

Michael Bisping also credited the fighter for doubling down on the action despite the fight being a co-main event. He claimed that the fight gained more cheers from the crowd than the main event featuring Pimblett and Vargas did.

Allen knocked out Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London last weekend. At the 2:33 mark of round one, the rising featherweight star went rogue against Hooker with a combination of punches and elbows to secure the TKO victory.

Michael Bisping reacts to heavyweight main event at UFC London

In the same video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping also gave his reaction to the UFC London main event featuring heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

Commenting on Aspinall's impressive victory, Bisping said:

"[Volkov's] had over 40 professional fights. He's only been finished three times in his career. Tom Aspinall went out there and made it look easy. Absolutely smoked him and beat him pillar to post in every aspect of mixed martial arts. He was too fast, the boxing was crisp. The takedowns were blended in seamlessly. On the ground the ground and pound was absolutely clinical. And of course finished him off with a straight armbar."

Check out the impressive armbar by the English fighter below:

Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦭 @ImAntoMMA Tom Aspinall is the Future Tom Aspinall is the Future https://t.co/R0e6hXRHJo

With his victory over Volkov at UFC London, Aspinall added another point to his win tally to make it 5-0 in the UFC. The Brit's overall MMA record to 12-2.

'Drago,' on the other hand, tasted his second defeat in five fights in the octagon at London's O2 Arena. The Russian had previously lost to Ciryl Gane via a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 190 in June 2021.

