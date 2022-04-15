"He's proven to be quite the force" - Michael Bisping on potential Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight

Michael Bisping recently gave his prediction for a potential encounter between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo. While 'The Count' picked Volkanovski, he also noted that Cejudo has a history of proving him wrong.

Bisping revealed that he expected 'Triple C' to lose his UFC 227 rematch against Demetrious Johnson and his last title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

However, Cejudo earned a split decision win over Johnson and knocked out Cruz in round two. Regardless, Bisping believes that fighting the featherweight champion will be a huge move up for Cejudo, who has competed at flyweight for most of his career.

The UFC Hall of Famer said during a Q&A session on YouTube:

"I like Volkanovski, I don't mind Cejudo. I like Cejudo, kidding. But yeah, I think Volkanovski is too big. Cejudo was a 125 champ, going up 135? Brave. 145? Now it's getting a little dicey here. I have Volkanovski. But I'll tell you this, Cejudo's proved me wrong before. I didn't think he would beat Demetrious Johnson the second time. I didn't think he'd beat Dominick Cruz, but he did. And he's proven to be quite the force. So you never know."

Watch Bisping weigh in on a potential Volkanovski vs. Cejudo bout below:

Alexander Volkanovski is skeptical of Henry Cejudo's intentions behind cornering Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273

Henry Cejudo has been rallying for a UFC featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. However, 'Triple C' began aiding Chan Sung Jung with his preparations after 'The Korean Zombie' secured a title shot against 'The Great'.

Volkanovski slammed Cejudo for trying to gain some clout by helping 'The Korean Zombie' ahead of UFC 273. The UFC featherweight champion said on The MMA Hour:

"He’s got a lot of great accomplishments and I respect him as a fighter and as an athlete, but at the same time, how long has he been calling me out?. He was giving Zombie s*** about getting the fight... and then all of a sudden he’s in his corner. I was like, mate, Zombie, he was pretty much bagging you, but now he’s jumping on the bandwagon to get a bit of attention."

Watch Volkanovski's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

