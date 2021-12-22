"Sounds like a pretty good matchup" - Michael Bisping on potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Donald Cerrone fight

Donald Cerrone has been on a steady decline over the past couple of years. 'Cowboy' is now reportedly eyeing a matchup against UFC's new recruit Paddy Pimblett.

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on a potential matchup between Cerrone and Pimblett. Bisping believes it might be a good idea to match them up as it's a potentially lucrative fight for fans.

According to 'The Count', 'The Baddy' could steal some of Cerrone's star power with a win. Michael Bisping said in a Q&A session on YouTube:

"Donald Cerrone's has been around forever, he's had so many fights. And lately he's losing a lot of fights, you know. So I'm not sure but it might be a good idea to match him and Paddy (Pimblett) up. Because it will be good for Paddy as the rising star to try and beat the man, take off some of his stardom. There will be a lot of people watching that fight. The more I talk about it, the more it sounds like a pretty good matchup actually."

Watch Michael Bisping's full Q&A session below:

Donald Cerrone has been with the promotion for a decade now. 'Cowboy' even challenged for the lightweight throne at one point but has since been on a decline for some time. He is riding a five-fight losing streak, including losses to Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Paddy Pimblett recently made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini. 'The Baddy' scored a first-round TKO victory against the Brazilian after surviving an early scare.

Donald Cerrone wants to fight Paddy Pimblett

Donald Cerrone and Chael Sonnen are currently working on a movie together. While discussing his next fight with Sonnen, Cerrone reportedly revealed that he's seeking a matchup against Paddy Pimblett.

According to Sonnen, 'Cowboy' even contacted UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby in his presence to discuss the matchup. 'The American Gangster' said in a recent video on his YouTube channel:

"I'm sitting with Cowboy in between doing takes, and Cowboy had told me two days ago ‘I am fighting March fifth.' And he says, ‘What do you know about this Pimblam, Paddy, Pavley, Patty, Plimblin?’ I said 'You are talking about Paddy the Baddy.' So, he’s [Cerrone is] on something known as the Internet, he brings up Paddy. Paddy’s at 155. So, Cowboy starts saying ‘Yeah, I think maybe this is my guy.' I told Cowboy, that's exactly the kind of fight Dana is looking for - the old dog goes against the new shiny trinket."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the conversation with Donald Cerrone below:

