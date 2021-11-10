"He sold the sh*t out of that fight" - Michael Bisping praises Colby Covington for 'amazing' build-up to title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

Michael Bisping has praised Colby Covington for the way in which he helped build the anticipation for his rematch with Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 268 last weekend, fight fans were treated to another thrilling encounter between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The pair battled it out over the UFC welterweight title for the second time. Once again, it was Kamaru Usman who came away as the victor.

While he may have been humble in defeat, Colby Covington was anything but humble in the weeks and months leading up to the rematch.

While he may have lost, Michael Bisping believes 'Chaos' deserves a lot of praise for how he drew more eyes to this Madison Square Garden showdown.

“That press conference was amazing. Whether you like Colby or not, he did his job. I’ve got nothing against the guy, some of his shtick or antics I’m not keen on, but I can’t say s*** because I used to do the same kind of stuff when I was fighting. Everyone is saying it’s an act and if it is, he does it very well," Bisping said.

“He sold the s*** out of that fight. When I was there at the press conference, I f***ing loved what he did. He was hilarious, he was entertaining, he was confident, he sold the fight.”

What’s next for Colby Covington?

While Colby Covington didn’t manage to win the title, he did prove why many regard him as the second best welterweight on the planet. Alas, with this defeat, he needs to go back to the drawing board.

A grudge match with Jorge Masvidal would make a lot of sense but 'Gamebred' is currently preparing to end his beef with Leon Edwards at UFC 269. There are plenty of other elite guys at 170 pounds for him to contend with, like Vicente Luque. At the end of the day, however, Colby Covington is going to do what he wants to do.

If that means sitting out and waiting for a big fight, so be it.

