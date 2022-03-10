×
"I almost died" - Michael Bisping talks about crazy stories hanging out with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till

Michael Bisping (left); Khamzat Chimaev (center); Darren Till (right)
Johny Payne
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 10, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Michael Bisping has opened up about a few crazy stories after he recently spent time with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘The Count’ recalled the time he spent with Chimaev and Till. Michael Bisping stated:

“Terrifying. Oh my God! ‘Cause I was in a car with them; with Khamzat and Darren both taking turns to drive. I almost died. They’re 28 and 26. I’m 43. I’ve grown up a bit. I’ve done a little bit of maturing over the years.”

‘The Count’ pointed out that the NFT platform Blockasset has a team that’s in Las Vegas with Till. Khamzat Chimaev is also there and is training for his fight against Gilbert Burns. He accompanied Chimaev and Till to dinner last Friday. Bisping said:

“And driving back from the hotel, they got a little giddy. Khamzat’s driving like an absolute goddamn maniac, and I mean, a maniac; on the wrong side of the road, purposely, dodging traffic. I’m in the back, ‘Ah! Ah!’ Screaming, putting my seatbelt on. I’m like, ‘Stop. Stop. Stop.’”

The UFC Hall of Famer explained that they pulled up to a gas station and he went in to purchase milk for his morning coffee. When he returned outside, he saw Chimaev and Till performing doughnuts.

The former UFC middleweight champion claimed that he warned them that they were going to get arrested. He got into the car, after which Till started doing more doughnuts, especially after seeing that Bisping was terrified by it. Apparently, they came dangerously close to hitting a fuel pump while performing a doughnut.

Watch Michael Bisping’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see a real challenge in Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 273

Chimaev is scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th. Meanwhile, Till has expressed interest in fighting Jack Hermansson or Sean Strickland next.

Darren Till had been training with Chimaev at the Allstars Gym in Sweden, and he’s now training with him Vegas. The pair have piqued the interest of the MMA world, given their camaraderie and respective charismatic personalities.

In a recent interview with RT Sport MMA, Khamzat Chimaev addressed his fight against Burns, a win over whom could earn him a welterweight title shot. Jibing at Burns’ accomplishments, Chimaev vowed to smash ‘Durinho’ with his skills and power. Chimaev said:

"All those numbers mean nothing. To be honest I don't see a real challenge in him. We'll see, everything may happen in a fight but I'm confident as usual. [*Quotes translated by RT Sport MMA]"

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew
