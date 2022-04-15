Michael Bisping rooting for Luke Rockhold but explains possible problems against Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping recently offered his take on a potential clash between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. He rallied behind his former foe, admitting that he wanted Rockhold to emerge victorious.

Rockhold and Costa have been embroiled in a lengthy back-and-forth on social media of late, challenging each other to a fight inside the octagon. In fact, Costa recently admitted that although he is looking to fight ranked opponents to bolster his stock, he wouldn't be averse to locking horns with Rockhold if that is what the fans want to see.

In a recent live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping offered his take on a potential fight between the two.

"I would like to say that Rockhold wins. I know that Rockhold has phenomenal skill. He's a huge middleweight. But does making 185-lbs affect his ability to take a shot? Because when you do these big weight cuts, that's what happens. It really does. It affects your ability to take a punch. So maybe that's what's going on with Luke. I don't know. But I'm rooting for Luke. I hope he wins. I hope he does well."

Luke Rockhold is 2-3 in his last five fights

Luke Rockhold, who holds a pro-MMA record of 16-5-0, last featured in a light heavyweight clash against Jan Blachowicz. The fight took place back in July 2019 at UFC 239, where Rockhold was finished in the second round.

The defeat to Blachowicz marked his second consecutive loss as he was previously knocked out by Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February 2019. Rockhold's last win came against David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116 back in September 2017. The headlining clash came to an end after Branch was finished in the second round.

The preceding fight saw Rockhold lose his middleweight title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199.

