Paulo Costa says he will fight "out of rank" Luke Rockhold if the fans want to see it

Paulo Costa has spoken about his desire to fight Luke Rockhold provided fans want to see it. 'The Eraser' is looking to get back into the win column after two straight losses and believes a fight against a ranked opponent or fan favorite is the next step for him in his UFC career.

Speaking to Sherdog.com, the Brazilian was asked who he wants to fight next and if he could be tempted to step into the ocatgon with the former middleweight champion:

"I really think Rockhold is a good name as well. He has some popularity, he's a former champion. The only problem is he's out of rank, but if the fans want this fight. It will be very good entertainment, we can do it."

Paulo Costa, currently ranked No.4 in the middleweight division, recently made his debut at light heavyweight, losing to Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Costa was deducted a point due to an eye poke. It was 'The Eraser's second loss in a row in the UFC. His first was loss was his bout for the middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya in 2020.

Luke Rockhold's last appearance in the octagon was also his light heavyweight debut against Jan Błachowicz. The former middleweight champion was KO'd in the second round, reflecting an inconsistent period in the American's career. Both men, each on two consecutive losses, will be looking to put on a show and get a much-needed win should they meet for a middleweight clash.

Watch the full Paulo Costa interview with Sherdog.com here:

Paulo Costa needs to win again

'The Eraser' made an impressive start to his career in the UFC. With four TKO finishes since his debut in 2017 and an unbeaten record as a professional, Costa earned himself a fight against one of the division's most feared competitors, Yoel Romero. The 'Soldier of God' had seven finishes in his eleven UFC fights before the two middleweights collided. The two men put on a Fight of the Night performance and a unanimous decision victory for Paulo Costa earned him what would be an unsuccessful shot at the middleweight belt.

Costa has not only entertained the idea of a fight against Luke Rockhold. He has recently been making digs on social media at fellow No.4-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson.

'The Eraser' has one fight left on his current UFC deal and will be determined to deliver a win before discussing any potential future contract. The middleweight division has three men, Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson and Sean Strickland all tied for the No.4 ranking, meaning a win against any of them is sure to shake up the division.

Edited by John Cunningham