"He's kind of a unicorn" - Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor's success is hard to replicate but is inspirational

Michael Bisping has spoken about the success of Conor McGregor and how it’ll be hard to replicate.

Ever since stepping foot in the UFC octagon for the first time, Michael Bisping has served as the definition of resilience and grit in mixed martial arts. Alas, while he did manage to achieve great things in the sport, his accomplishments have arguably been dwarfed by the great Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' has been there and done it all as a two-weight world champion, becoming one of the biggest sports stars in the world in the process.

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, featuring UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, Bisping spoke of the success of Conor McGregor and what it meant for MMA.

“If you look at Conor McGregor, I mean, he’s the prime example and to be fair, he’s kind of a unicorn. He’s not somebody that most people can look to replicate because that kind of success, fame and wealth doesn’t really come along too often. Throughout all of combat sports he’s one of the biggest earners, but still, it can give you inspiration.”

Catch Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

He’s definitely still one of the most controversial figures the sport has ever seen, but in terms of his financial success, Conor McGregor has done things that 99% of fighters can only dream of.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor himself has made it clear that he wants to get back into the octagon next year. Based on his recovery, it seems as if there’s a good chance of that happening.

He wants to pursue the UFC lightweight championship, which means, by default, he’ll be going after Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, depending on who wins at UFC 269 next weekend.

One would imagine he'd like to square off against Poirier, the man who handed him two defeats this year to really reignite the intensity of their rivalry.

Also Read Article Continues below

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor is going to be a name we all continue to hear for many months and years to come.

Edited by Harvey Leonard