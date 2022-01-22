"Jake Paul needs a crack" - Michael Bisping says he would love to put 'The Problem Child' in his place

Michael Bisping has asserted that he’d love to fight Jake Paul “to put him in his place.” The UFC Hall of Famer suggested that he’d love to crack Paul, who's known for constantly engaging in trash talk against UFC fighters.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' opened up on a myriad of topics. One question was regarding who he’d like to face if he could go back in time and face someone who was active on the UFC roster at the same time. The retired MMA fighter responded by stating:

“Well, listen, I mean; Jake Paul needs a crack, doesn’t he? Do you know what I mean? So, that’s still on the table. I mean, I don’t want to fight him. But I’d just love to put him in his place and shut him the f**k up.”

'The Count' further added:

“But anyone on the [UFC] roster; anyone on the roster back then. Yeah, Yoel Romero because people said I ducked him. I went into the cage, and I challenged the winner of [Robert] Whittaker vs. Romero. He lost therefore he was out of the equation. And then Whittaker f**king went MIA [missing in action] for a bit. But there’s a few. There’s a few. ‘Jacare’ [Ronaldo Souza], I would’ve liked to have fought ‘Jacare’ back in the day.”

Furthermore, Bisping explained that he wanted to fight Rich Franklin. ‘Ace’ was the UFC middleweight champion, back when 'The Count' was an up-and-coming fighter. The 42-year-old clarified that there was no bad blood with Franklin and noted that the he was a great fighter.

Watch Michael Bisping give his take on Jake Paul in the video below:

Tommy Fury has his sights set on a grudge match against Jake Paul in 2022

Jake Paul has expressed interest in boxing former WBC middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has also claimed that he could make his MMA debut in the near future.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury criticized 'The Problem Child' for purportedly evading a fight against him. Fury pulled out of their fight in December 2021 due to health issues. Calling for their grudge match to be rescheduled in 2022, Paul’s longtime rival said:

“My only thing that I wanna get done now is this fight to reschedule…The fact of the matter is there’s unfinished business here. And this fight needs to take place… If he wants to go and fight in the UFC, don’t put a pair of boxing gloves on again, and go fight in the UFC. Don’t call yourself a boxer if you’ve never even fought one.”

Edited by David Andrew