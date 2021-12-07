"That will be amazing to see" - Michael Bisping suggests alternative matchup for Nate Diaz after the Stockton native turned down Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz recently turned down a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, demanding a top-five opponent instead. With that said, Michael Bisping has an opponent in mind for the Stockton native.

Bisping recently suggested that Clay Guida would be an ideal foe for Nate Diaz for the last fight on his UFC contract. Bisping also defended Diaz for turning down a fight against 'Borz'.

On a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' said:

"Khamzat [Chimaev], whilst showing the potential and being a potential contender down the line, isn't a contender right now. And isn't ranked in the top five so I don't blame him for saying that. Clay Guida, if I am Nate Diaz, I would take that fight. I'm not sure the UFC would wanna do that fight, who knows. I mean, Clay Guida is a fan favorite. Every time he goes out there, his brother slaps him. Of course we know he burps all over the f***ing place as well. He's a great guy, He's had a great career. As I said, he's in the Hall of Fame for that fight that he had with Diego Sanchez. Yeah, f*** it. Nate Diaz-Clay Guida 2. F***ing Clay deserves it. That would be amazing to see."

Watch the recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Clay Guida called out Nate Diaz

Clay Guida delivered a spectacular performance against Leonardo Santos last weekend at UFC Vegas 44. Guida miraculously survived a first-round onslaught from Santos and submitted the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt early in round two.

Guida then proceeded to call out Nate Diaz at the post-fight press conference. Looking for a rematch against the fan favorite, Guida said:

"We want to stay on the gas pedal, stay active and there’s still one dude out there with our name on him. Beat him once, I’ll give him another chance. Nate Diaz, I know you’re out there. You can’t run, you can’t hide. I know you’re going to turn the fight down, you probably don’t even know that we want to fight you again, but if you ever want to do it again buddy, I’ll give you a shot at it. So let me know."

Watch Clay Guida speak at the UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference below:

